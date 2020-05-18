TidalScale announces reseller agreement with Infosys

With TidalScale, businesses can run database or analytics workloads (e.g. Oracle Database, SAP HANA) at half the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to traditional scaling options, said the company. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Infosys has made an investment of US$3 million through the Infosys Innovation Fund in TidalScale between 2016 and 2018. The Fund had invested in a dozen start-ups, including Stellaris Venture Partners, Unsilo, Trifacta, Whoop and TidalScale using the fund but currently lists only eight investments.