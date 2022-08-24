Tier-III cities show strongest recovery in hotel business3 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 01:37 AM IST
- Business is robust across markets, especially with leisure locations continuing to outperform urban markets
NEW DELHI : Tier-III cities with resort locations in India have seen the strongest recovery amid a rebound in leisure tourism. This has allowed these locations to command average rates higher than what they originally achieved prior to the pandemic, a new report by hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate said.