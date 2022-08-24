Tier-III cities show strongest recovery in hotel business

The company’s 2022 Indian Hospitality Trends and Opportunities report said the resurgence of hotel demand in the June quarter has been exceptional, and the companies have exceeded their pre-pandemic performance. India has about 150,000 branded hotel rooms, and the months of July and August have clocked some of the best performances hotel businesses have seen across several markets, said the report. The survey was done on 1,364 hotels, 53 companies and 152,000 rooms across 238 cities and 174 brands. It added that business is robust across markets, especially with leisure locations continuing to outperform urban markets; city hotels have also seen an upswing in demand. The return of international travel will help further benefit the industry in the months ahead.