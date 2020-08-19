Tiffany will soon reveal everywhere your diamond has traveled

The company’s diamonds are mined by suppliers in countries including South Africa, Russia and Namibia, then brought to Belgium for sorting. From there, the rough stones travel to countries such as Mauritius, Botswana or Cambodia to be cut and polished, and then head to laboratories in the U.S. and Southeast Asia for grading and quality control. Those that pass go on to Tiffany facilities to be put in jewelry and shipped out to stores. The majority of its diamonds are set at U.S. factories.