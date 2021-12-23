Tiffany’s new French owner brings a makeover—and a culture clash

Current policy is for corporate staff to work from the office four days a week. Mr. Ledru said the company is considering whether to relax the rules for employees in certain departments such as finance and technology. “We’re having discussions with our senior management about how to bring more flexibility to those functions," he said. With the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the company is giving department heads more flexibility to decide whether some staff can work from home, a spokeswoman said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}