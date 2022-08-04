Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tiger Global joins Zomato sellers; sheds 2.34% stake in food delivery company

Tiger Global joins Zomato sellers; sheds 2.34% stake in food delivery company

Tiger Global joins other shareholders such as Uber and Moore Strategic Ventures who have sold shares of Zomato in the past few days, since the 12 month lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders ended on 23 July. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 05:10 PM ISTLive Mint

Zomato which concluded its IPO at an issue price of 76 apiece in July last year, went on to hit an all-time high of 169 per share in November. On Thursday, the stock closed at 57.75. Last month, it hit a low of 40.55

MUMBAI: Technology investor Tiger Global has sold over 184 million shares of food delivery services firm, Zomato Ltd, representing 2.34% stake of the company, over the last few trading sessions, the investor said in a stock exchange filing.

MUMBAI: Technology investor Tiger Global has sold over 184 million shares of food delivery services firm, Zomato Ltd, representing 2.34% stake of the company, over the last few trading sessions, the investor said in a stock exchange filing.

Tiger Global said that it sold Zomato shares between 25 July and 2 August in the open market. After the sale, Tiger Global now holds a 2.77% stake in the company, the filing shows.

Tiger Global said that it sold Zomato shares between 25 July and 2 August in the open market. After the sale, Tiger Global now holds a 2.77% stake in the company, the filing shows.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

While the filing did not disclose the sale proceeds, based on the average closing stock price of 46.8 apiece of Zomato between 25 July and 2 August, Tiger Global is likely to have sold shares worth 863.2 crore or approximately $109 million.

With this sale, Tiger Global joins other shareholders such as Uber and Moore Strategic Ventures who have sold shares of Zomato in the past few days, since the 12 month lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders ended on 23 July.

On 3 August, American ride sharing firm Uber, the second biggest shareholder of Zomato, sold its entire 7.78% stake in the company through block deals for a sum of 3,087.9 crore. Uber sold its shares at an average price of 50.44 to Fidelity and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd.

On 26 July, Moore Strategic Ventures Llp sold its entire Zomato stake for 187.1 crore, at 44 apiece.

Investors who have sold Zomato shares post the end of the 12 month lock-in have taken a hit on the potential profits that they could have generated from Zomato stock, given the price correction that the company has seen in recent months as a result of risk-off investor sentiment for technology stocks globally.

Zomato which concluded its IPO at an issue price of 76 apiece in July last year, went on to hit an all-time high of 169 per share in November. On Thursday, the stock closed at 57.75. Last month, it hit a low of 40.55.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

While Moore Strategic Ventures sold its shares at a loss of Rs4 crore, according to an analysis by Moneycontrol.com, Uber sold its entire stake at a profit.

As per Mint’s analysis from Zomato’s IPO prospectus, shares were allotted to Uber at a price of Rs22.47 apiece.

In the case of Tiger Global, shares were allotted to the investor at two different price points of 44.81 and 58.20 at the end of 2020 and early 2021, as per Zomato’s IPO prospectus.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.