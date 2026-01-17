Govt treads with caution as it plans to reopen tax case against Tiger Global
The move signals the Narendra Modi administration’s patient approach in complex and sensitive tax matters, restraining field officers from knee-jerk action at a time India faces global trade headwinds.
New Delhi: Armed with a favourable Supreme Court decision, India’s tax authority plans to proceed with caution while reopening assessment against Tiger Global Management LLC’s 2018 stake sale in Flipkart Pvt., respecting the company’s right to appeal, according to two officials familiar with the matter.