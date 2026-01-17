Govt treads with caution as it plans to reopen tax case against Tiger Global

“Litigation cannot be wished away. The right to appeal is a statutory right available to the taxpayers. Taxpayers have the right to challenge an order and exhaust the available appellate channels for adjudication of the issue," said the first official quoted above. “The (Income Tax) Department respects this right and therefore has to await the final outcome of the judicial process. This is a function of the legal process, not overreach or delay on the part of the department."