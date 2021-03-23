Tight supply is limiting home sales at start of spring
- Sales fell 6.6% in February; U.S. has more Realtors than houses for sale right now
The record-low number of homes on the market is limiting purchases heading into the spring selling season.
Home sales typically slow in the winter before climbing in the spring, as families try to buy homes and move before the start of a new school year. For-sale listings of previously owned homes usually rise in February.
