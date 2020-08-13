TikTok and WeChat Expose big tech’s lack of innovation

While Asian companies have made smart moves, American companies aren’t doing so well. For example, in May Amazon.com Inc. introduced its first big-budget game, “Crucible," only to pull it from the market just weeks later after it failed to gain traction with players. Likewise, Google’s cloud-gaming service Stadia and Apple Inc.’s Arcade subscription service haven’t taken off with consumers. Further, the initial feedback from the gaming community points to another victory for Sony over Microsoft in the coming next-generation console war. In a stunning development, Microsoft announced on Tuesday that its critical anchor game “Halo Infinite" would be delayed to next year because of development issues, further complicating the company’s fall hardware launch. As a result, Sony now has a clear advantage with its lineup of exclusive games. To be sure, Big Tech’s core business franchises are still thriving financially. Last month, the companies all posted better-than-expected financial results for their latest reported quarters, demonstrating their ability to generate tens of billions of dollars in profits even amid a pandemic. But the technology industry’s history is littered with examples from Yahoo to Blackberry in which dominance in one era can disappear suddenly in the next. The key signal before the declines is lackluster innovation. With the rise of Chinese internet apps and Big Tech’s inability to invest properly in gaming, cracks are appearing in some of Silicon Valley’s giants.