TikTok Asks Managers to Give More Staff Lower Review Grades

SINGAPORE—TikTok is asking managers across the world to give more employees lower ratings in performance reviews, a move that staff fear could reduce bonuses and lead to layoffs, people familiar with the matter said.

In mid-October, managers were told by senior management and staff in human resources that they needed to assign more performance reviews at the lower end of the company’s bell-curve rating system, employees managing teams in the U.S., Singapore and China told The Wall Street Journal. This could double or triple the number of subpar grades given on some teams this year, the people said.

Lower ratings—with “F" for Failed and “I" for Incomplete being the two lowest of eight grades—may translate into smaller bonus payouts, as the amount of yearly bonuses is typically determined by an individual’s performance reviews, the people said. Earlier this year, TikTok changed its bonus schedule in a way that some employees expect will shrink their payouts.

A spokesman for TikTok called the Journal’s characterization of the situation an oversimplification. “Our procedures encourage individual leaders to use their judgment, and they have responsibility for their team’s performance distribution," he said.

The move comes as revenue growth at TikTok’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, has been slowing amid regulatory scrutiny in the U.S., China’s weakening economic growth and pressures on TikTok’s e-commerce business elsewhere.

Managers at ByteDance have also been subject to similar demands to raise the number of lower ratings, the people said.

The company, which is one of the world’s most valuable private companies and owns several other buzzy apps in China, hired aggressively worldwide in the past several years as TikTok grew in popularity globally, especially during the pandemic. It employs more than 130,000 staff.

U.S. social media giant Meta Platforms in February gave thousands of workers subpar reviews. Meta announced a month later it would begin slashing 10,000 jobs, citing the need to be leaner in a tough economy. Meta leadership also lowered bonus payouts to employees this year before those staff cuts.

Other U.S. tech companies including Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Google, have also unveiled staff layoffs in the past year.

Large companies from General Electric to AIG to Microsoft over the years aggressively used performance ratings to rank their staff and identify underperformers to weed out. Some stepped back from the practice in light of the damage it did to morale.

TikTok assesses staff performance twice a year, and based on those evaluations, every employee is given a final rating at the end of the year, people familiar with the company said. TikTok managers must rate staff on a bell curve performance grading, in which an employee’s grade is evaluated based on the performance of the rest of the team.

Within TikTok, the trust and safety, and commercial units have been among the affected teams, some of the people said. Its trust and safety team sets policies for content on the app and plays a key role in filtering misinformation, which is under increased scrutiny during the Israel-Hamas war.

ByteDance has also asked managers at Lark, its Slack-like messaging platform division, to lower the ratings of their staff.

TikTok has eight different performance ratings for its employees. Employees with an “F" will likely be fired, while staff who are put in “I" and “M-" (M for meeting expectations) categories are called in for meetings with managers and human resources, the people said.

Those who receive an “I" will often be put on a performance-improvement plan, where typically the employees will be given higher targets. Many take this as a sign they should be hunting for a job.

In August, staff also received an email telling them that they would receive a prorated bonus for work this year of 10 months, instead of 12 months, the people said.

ByteDance is betting on a global push by TikTok into e-commerce to boost its revenue this year, expanding into Western markets such as the U.S. and the U.K. Still, TikTok’s online retail business hit a roadblock in Southeast Asia this month, as it halted transactions on its platform in Indonesia, one of its biggest markets, after the country banned e-commerce trade on social media.

TikTok’s Southeast Asia head of e-commerce at a Tuesday all-hands meeting told staff that his division wouldn’t conduct layoffs, people familiar with the matter said, though the unit cut budget and sales targets by around a third for the October-December quarter.

In China, ByteDance axed thousands of jobs in the first half of 2022 after a sweeping regulatory crackdown on the country’s biggest internet companies and as macroeconomic challenges grew.

ByteDance’s revenue growth slowed to about 38% in 2022, down from 80% a year earlier, according to a financial report shared with employees. The Chinese tech titan earlier this year cut its marketing, administrative and research spending.

TikTok has come under intense regulatory scrutiny in the U.S., as lawmakers seek to restrict it because they say the app could share the data of millions of Americans with the Chinese government. TikTok has said it wouldn’t share data.

The company is also on the radar of governments from Southeast Asia to Africa, with authorities raising concerns over its ability to regulate controversial content and the app’s outsize influence on teenagers and local businesses.

