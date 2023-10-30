TikTok Asks Managers to Give More Staff Lower Review Grades
Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Oct 2023, 10:58 AM IST
SummaryThe company is asking managers across the world to give more employees lower ratings in performance reviews, a move that staff fear could reduce bonuses and lead to layoffs.
SINGAPORE—TikTok is asking managers across the world to give more employees lower ratings in performance reviews, a move that staff fear could reduce bonuses and lead to layoffs, people familiar with the matter said.
