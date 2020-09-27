TikTok attacks Trump ban as irrational

The prohibition, which is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, would remove TikTok from the app stores run by Apple Inc. and Google’s Android, the most widely used marketplaces for downloadable apps. People who don’t yet have the app wouldn’t be able to get it, and those who already have it wouldn’t have access to updates needed to ensure its safe and smooth operation. TikTok is used regularly by 19 million Americans.