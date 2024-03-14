TikTok Ban in US: House passes bill with majority, Senate vote next, TikTok contests move & more | Top 10 Updates
The move comes as US lawmakers restarted talks about banning Chinese social media apps in the country. These apps, including TikTok, boasts millions of American users, and are being viewed as national security risks due to potential Chinese influence.
The United States House of Representatives on March 13 approved a bill with 352 votes in favour and 65 against, aiming to prohibit the Chinese social media platform TikTok. The bill's next stop is the US Senate, followed by the White House for the President's signature.