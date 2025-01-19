TikTok ban US: Trump may give 90-day reprieve on Jan 20, app gears for farewell, users seek alternatives —Top 10 updates

United States President-elect Donald Trump told news channel NBC that he would “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban when he takes office on Monday (January 20), Reuters reported.
Trump appeared on NBC on January 18 and addressed concerns about the potential ban on the TikTok app affecting 170 million American users. The app is set to shut down on January 19 based on the government timeline and Supreme Court upheld ban decision.
There have been signs TikTok could make a comeback under Trump. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to attend the US presidential inauguration and attend a rally with Trump on Sunday, a source told Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters)