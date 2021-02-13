TikTok India: ByteDance may sell operations to InMobi's Glance, says report

The central government banned thousand of Chinese applications including TikTok last year, threat to national security and sovereignty. The ban was imposed under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The restirction on Chinese applications came amid continuing tensions on the border between India and China. In January, Bytedance announced to shut its India business and cut over 2,000 employees over the uncertainty in making a comeback. TikTok, before it was banned in India — its biggest market, had hit over 200 million users

