TikTok CEO blasts Mark Zuckerberg attacks ‘disguised as patriotism’

TikTok’s CEO is already striking back. The hugely popular video app owned by ByteDance Ltd. has become symbolic of Chinese power in the U.S., new CEO Kevin Mayer acknowledged in a statement. “But let’s focus our energies on fair and open competition in service of our consumers, rather than maligning attacks by our competitor – namely Facebook – disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the U.S.," he said in a blog post.