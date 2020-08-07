Popular short video app, TikTok , has said US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the app in the country in 45 days was issued without due process. In a statement issued via its newsroom, the company said it is “shocked" by the order and the app will be "here for many years to come."

“For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed," the statement says. “What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," the company added.

TikTok also claimed that it made its “intentions to work with appropriate officials" for a solution clear to the government, but it hasn’t received due process or adherence to the law. The company suggested that the text of the decision “makes it plain" that the government depended on misinformation and fake news about the platform to reach its decision.

“We have made clear that TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request," the company said. TikTok has told the Indian government the same in response to its ban on the platform citing national security implications.

President Trump, today, issued an executive order, which prohibits residents of the country from doing business with Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat after the next 45 days. Like India, Trump also cited national security risks in his order.

The Chinese platform, which is owned by Bytedance, has been facing government ire for a few months now. Other than India and the US, Japan has been considering a ban on the app too. The company is currently in talks with technology giant, Microsoft, to sell its business in US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

While reports suggest that the preliminary talks have also extended to its India operations, there is no confirmation on the same. In the meanwhile, as reported by Mint today, Microsoft is in talks with homegrown social media platform and TikTok’s competitor, Sharechat, to invest $100 million in the platform.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated