TikTok confirms shutting down India operations
Around 40 people are believed to be impacted by the shutting down of the remote sales hub, and the company will provide them with nine months of severance pay.
New Delhi: ByteDance-owned short-form video platform TikTok is shutting down what was left of its India operations, comprising a remote sales support team hired in late 2020 to assist global and regional sales teams.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×