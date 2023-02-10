TikTok confirms shutting down India operations

TikTok was one of the most sought-after social media apps in India, especially among Gen-Z users. At the time of the ban, the app is believed to have over 200 million active users in India. Mint reported back then that the ban had caused an estimated dent of ₹120 crore for the top 100 influencers on TikTok in India. Many of the platform’s top influencers and creators are now active on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and even some of the Indian short-form apps Moj and Josh.