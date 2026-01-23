TikTok deal timeline: From proposed ban in 2020 to ByteDance JV for US unit sale in 2026 — Here's all you need to know

Video sharing platform TikTok, which has around 200 million users in the United States, is set to commence process to transfer control of its American unit in compliance with the deal signed with the Trump administration.

As per a Bloomberg report, TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance on 22 January closed a long-awaited joint venture to transfer parts of TikTok US to new owners, including US software giant Oracle Corp., private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, and Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX.

Advertisement

Under the deal, ByteDance will lease a copy of its content algorithm to the US entity, which will allow it to retrain the new algorithm on US user data, it said.

The sale would culminate years-long back-and-forth that has threatened to shut down TikTok in the America.

Also Read | TikTok, ByteDance form JV to transfer US business parts to Oracle and others

TikTok, ByteDance form JV for sale of US business According to Reuters, the JV known as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure US user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures. It cited internal documents from the company.

The Bloomberg report added that TikTok CEO Shou Chew will get a seat on TikTok US's board and will continue running the app globally. Further, Chew's second-in-command, Adam Presser, will take over as CEO in the US.

Advertisement

Under the deal, new investors will hold 50% of the new TikTok US entity, while existing ByteDance investors will control 30.1%, and parent ByteDance will hold 19.9%, according to Bloomberg.

ByteDance is also expected to maintain control over TikTok US's advertising division and fast-growing e-commerce segment, TikTok Shop.

Donald Trump celebrates TikTok deal success Donald Trump on 23 January thanked Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, hours after the JV was announced, writing on Truth Social: “I am so happy to have helped in saving TikTok! It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice. I would also like to thank President Xi, of China, for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal. He could have gone the other way, but didn’t, and is appreciated for his decision.”

Advertisement

Noting that TikTok, among other things, was responsible for him securing the youth vote in the 2024 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump also thanked Vice President JD Vance and others of his administration who helped push the deal over the finishing line.

Here's a timeline of the TikTok deal in the US 2020: During his first term as President, Donald Trump promised to ban TikTok over concerns that the Chinese government had access and control of US user data. The bid was unsuccessful.

In August 2020 Donald Trump issues an executive order banning transactions with TikTok and ByteDance, starting in 45 days. A month later he ordered ByteDance to divest its interest in TikTok's US operations within 90 days.

2024: The move to ban the app in the US was passed by Congress in March 2024, conditional on parent ByteDance selling the app to a US company.

Advertisement

Then US President Joe Biden signed the law, called ‘Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act’, which required that TikTok's US unit be shaved off from its parent company, ByteDance, in order to continue functioning in the US; or else face a ban.

2025: Since re-taking the White House, Donald Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement of the law as he sought a deal to transfer control of the app’s US operations to American ownership.

Last fall, he approved a deal which gave the parties deadline till 23 January to finalise the transaction. TikTok signed the deal last month, as per a CNN report.

2026: TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance on 22 January closed a long-awaited joint venture to transfer parts of TikTok's United States business to non-Chinese owners.