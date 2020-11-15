Home >Companies >News >TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration
A 3D printed TikTok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration (REUTERS)
A 3D printed TikTok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration (REUTERS)

TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration

15 Nov 2020

  • TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell US assets

A TikTok employee who sued the Trump administration over its ban of the video-sharing app has agreed to drop his case.

Patrick S. Ryan submitted a filing dated Nov. 13, stating that both sides were asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. No reason was given.

TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell U.S. assets and the Commerce Department said it wouldn’t move forward with a ban on U.S. residents using the app, in light of two court injunctions.


