TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration

TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration1 min read . 06:45 AM IST
- TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell US assets
A TikTok employee who sued the Trump administration over its ban of the video-sharing app has agreed to drop his case.
Patrick S. Ryan submitted a filing dated Nov. 13, stating that both sides were asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. No reason was given.
TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell U.S. assets and the Commerce Department said it wouldn’t move forward with a ban on U.S. residents using the app, in light of two court injunctions.
