Home >Companies >News >TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration
A 3D printed TikTok logo is placed on a keyboard in front of US flag in this illustration

TikTok employee agrees to drop suit against Trump administration

1 min read . 06:45 AM IST Bloomberg

  • TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell US assets

A TikTok employee who sued the Trump administration over its ban of the video-sharing app has agreed to drop his case.

Patrick S. Ryan submitted a filing dated Nov. 13, stating that both sides were asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. No reason was given.

TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. this week won a 15-day extension of its deadline to sell U.S. assets and the Commerce Department said it wouldn’t move forward with a ban on U.S. residents using the app, in light of two court injunctions.

