TikTok executive says she was fired for lacking ‘docility’
Former head of global marketing at TikTok, Katie Ellen Puris, has filed a lawsuit against the company and parent ByteDance, alleging sex and age discrimination. Puris claims she was fired for not fitting the stereotypical view of how women should behave
TikTok Inc.’s former head of global marketing said she was fired because ByteDance Ltd. Chairman Zhang Lidong and other executives determined she “lacked the docility and meekness" they believed was required of female employees.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message