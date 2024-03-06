TikTok Faces U.S. Ban in New Draft Bill

The bill, introduced in Congress on Tuesday, calls for Beijing-based ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok or face the platform being banned from app stores and web-hosting services in the U.S. ByteDance would have a little more than five months from the enactment of the bill to comply.

The bill, introduced in Congress on Tuesday, calls for Beijing-based ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok or face the platform being banned from app stores and web-hosting services in the U.S. ByteDance would have a little more than five months from the enactment of the bill to comply.

The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, who leads the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, addresses “foreign adversary-controlled applications," and flags what it says are national security risks posed by TikTok and “any other application or service developed or provided by Bytedance."

“America’s foremost adversary has no business controlling a dominant media platform in the United States," Gallagher said in a press release, referring to China. Krishnamoorthi added that the bill would give the U.S. president tools to “press dangerous apps to divest and defend Americans’ security and privacy."

The bill defined control by a foreign adversary as a business with a minimum 20% stake held directly or indirectly by a foreign adversary, or with headquarters that are in or subject to direction by a foreign adversary.

A TikTok spokesperson described the bill as “an outright ban of TikTok," adding that it would “trample" on First Amendment rights and affect 170 million American users and 5 million small businesses on the platform in the U.S.

Another bill introduced by Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday seeks enforcement action on data brokers who sell data to foreign adversaries or their controlled entities. A legislative hearing addressing for both bills is expected on Thursday, according to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The release of the draft bills are the latest actions in a multiyear effort by U.S. lawmakers to target the popular short-video app on grounds of national security concerns stemming from China.

Last year, TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew denied having ties to the Chinese Communist Party in a congressional hearing, an issue that came up again earlier this year in a Senate hearing about online safety for children on social-media platforms.

Earlier attempts by lawmakers to ban TikTok, including the RESTRICT Act introduced last year, which would give the U.S. administration power to ban the platform, haven’t come to fruition. Montana lawmakers sought to implement a statewide ban of the platform, but in November a Montana federal judge ruled the move was in likely violation of the First Amendment and granted a preliminary blocking injunction.

YouTube remains the most used social-media platform in the U.S., followed by Meta Platforms’ Facebook, according to a Pew Research Center survey in January. The same study said that a third of survey respondents used TikTok, up from 20% in 2021.

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com