TikTok founder's $60 billion fortune places him among the world's richest people

During its last fundraising round, ByteDance reached a $180 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That’s up from $20 billion about three years ago, according to CB Insights. But in the private market, some investors recently were asking for the equivalent of a $350 billion valuation to part with their shares, the people have said. Its value for private equity investors is approaching $400 billion, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. That would mean an even bigger fortune for Zhang.