TikTok India: ByteDance has ‘not restored access’ to short video platform; why could users open the website then?

TikTok on Friday appeared to be accessible in India after a five-year hiatus, sending the internet into a frenzy with hopes of the short video platform making a comeback. However, a company spokesperson clarified that there was no such plan.

Advertisement

“We have not restored access to TikTok in India and continue to comply with the Government of India’s directive,” the ByteDance spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement.

A similar case occurred with Ali Express too, whose website suddenly started showing up for some users without a VPN. The government had banned Ali Express at the time it banned TikTok.

What, then, explains the hoopla?

TikTok back in India? On Friday, several social media users claimed that they could access the website of TikTok India, which was banned five years ago by the government citing security issues.

When LiveMint checked to confirm, only the homepage of the website of TikTok India seemed to be accessible and no other page was. No VPN was used.

Advertisement

Website of TikTok was accessible in India on Friday

Additionally, the TikTok app was unavailable on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TikTok app was unavailable

Advertisement

The government did not issue any official statement since the brief discovery was made by internet users, who were visibly excited about the app coming back. When it shut down overnight in 2020, TikTok had over 200 million users in India.

Centre denies TikTok re-entry While the Centre did not issue an official comment, sources quoted by ANI and PTI said that no unblocking order for TikTok India has been issued, describing reports of its comeback as “false and misleading”.

“The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading,” a government source said.

Why was TikTok accessible in India then? According to a report by TechCrunch the surprising and sudden reappearance of TikTok in India appeared to be simply a glitch, more specifically a “network-level misconfiguration”. The publication said that a similar incident occurred in 2022 when TikTok got unblocked for certain users while applying a patch by some internet providers.

Advertisement

When LiveMint checked on Saturday, the TikTok India website refused to load. A VPN was not used in the case in point.

TikTok inaccessible in India again

Why did the government ban TikTok? India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo within view of the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Advertisement

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29, 2020, order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending it "outside".