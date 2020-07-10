NEW DELHI : India’s ban on TikTok will cause an estimated income loss of about ₹120 crore each year for the top 100 influencers on the Chinese short-video app, the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) said in a report on Thursday.

A content creator, with at least a million followers, could earn between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 a month on the app, the report said. TikTok has more than 200 million users in India.

According to the report, a brand could get a picture post from the top 10 TikTokers for ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh each; a carousel or GIF cost ₹1.5 lakh each but dropped to ₹5,000 for influencers lower down the rank. A story created for a brand cost ₹5,000-50,000.

Influencers on YouTube and Instagram earn as much as three times more through various kinds of brand deals compared to those on TikTok.

With a collective following of 100 million, Riyaz Aly, Faisal Shaikh and Arishfa Khan emerged as the top earners on TikTok, making between ₹4 crore and ₹6 crore each annually.

The 16-year-old Aly, who originally hails from Bhutan, has 42.3 million followers and is popular for his lip-syncing music videos. Aly was the highest grosser among TikTokers, extending his influence for brands, labels and clients. His annual earnings stood at ₹5-6 crore. Aly made his debut in Yaari hai music video sung by Tony Kakkar, and also collaborated with actors Shilpa Shetty and Deepika Padukone.

Faisal Shaikh earned an estimated ₹4 to 4.5 crore, emerging as TikTok’s biggest earner in India. Known for music lip-sync videos, Shaikh is an actor and model, and has appeared in multiple music videos.

The third most sought after TikToker was television actor Arishfa Khan whose earnings are estimated at ₹4-4.5 crore.

Besides comedy and lip-sync content, beauty and makeup tips are the prime offerings that built up her 28 million followers on TikTok. Khan is also a popular endorser, much sought after by brands.

Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB said the glaring gap between TikTok influencers’ huge following and their earnings could be due to the poor quality of content, which does not find favour with brands conscious of their reputation.

