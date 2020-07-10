TikTok influencers to bear high income loss

The 16-year-old Aly, who originally hails from Bhutan, has 42.3 million followers and is popular for his lip-syncing music videos. Aly was the highest grosser among TikTokers, extending his influence for brands, labels and clients. His annual earnings stood at ₹5-6 crore. Aly made his debut in Yaari hai music video sung by Tony Kakkar, and also collaborated with actors Shilpa Shetty and Deepika Padukone.