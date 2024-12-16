TikTok is a go-to news source for young people. Legacy media wants in.
Isabella Simonetti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Dec 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Summary
- Big news brands were slow to join the video platform but now are experimenting with reaching a new audience there.
Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has his routine down when reporting from Tel Aviv, or Kyiv, or Beirut: He clears his throat, looks into the camera and records a segment for the news network. Then he reaches for his phone and records another for TikTok.
