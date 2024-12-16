TikTok is a go-to news source for young people. Legacy media wants in.

Legacy media companies are facing a tough reality: 39% of adults under 30 say they regularly get their news on TikTok, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. Some of the biggest news outlets are trying to follow this audience onto the platform—and other social-media spots with large young followings—but can struggle to gain traction through their main branded accounts. TikTok users are drawn to engaging individuals, regardless of who employs them, or even whether they work for a news organization.