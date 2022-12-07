TikTok national-security deal faces more delays as worry grows over risks

“We, the FBI, do have national-security concerns about the app," Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said at the University of Michigan on Friday. He cited the possibility the Chinese government could use it to collect data on U.S. users, or manipulate its recommendation algorithm to serve up propaganda or influence users more broadly. It could also be used to access other software on users’ devices and compromise them, he said.

