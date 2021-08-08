TikTok owner ByteDance eyes Hong Kong IPO amid China tech crackdown: Report

ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by Chinese regulators, the Financial Times reported. It is going through a review process and has submitted filings to Chinese authorities, and final guidance is expected from ByteDance by September, one of the people was cited as saying. In July, Dow Jones reported that ByteDance put on hold indefinitely its intentions to list offshore earlier this year, after government officials told it to focus on addressing data-security risks.

