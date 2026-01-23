TikTok, parent ByteDance form JV to transfer parts of US business to investors Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX

Video sharing platform TikTok and its parent ByteDance have formed a joint venture to transfer parts of TikTok's United States business to non-Chinese owners, in order to comply with the Trump administration's deal that allows it to continue in the US, Bloomberg reported.

TikTok will spin a newly created US entity with three managing investors: Oracle Corp., private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, and Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX, it added.

What do we know about the TikTok JV? According to a Reuters report, the JV known as TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, will secure US user data, apps and the algorithm through data privacy and cybersecurity measures. It cited internal documents from the company.

Further, the investors Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX will get 80.1% stake in the new JV, while parent ByteDance will retain 19.9%, it added.

TikTok begins process to comply with Trump deal The deal, announced in September 2025, was initiated to address national security concerns and avoid a ban on the popular social media platform used by over 200 million Americans, the Bloomberg report noted.

The sale would culminate yearslong back-and-forth that has threatened to shut down TikTok in the US, it said. The move to ban the app in the US was passed by the Congress in 2024 — conditional to parent ByteDance selling the app to a US company.

Prior to this however, US President Donald Trump had unsuccessfully tried to ban the app in 2020, during his first term in the White House.

The reason cited was concerns that the Chinese government could abuse access to US user data or push narratives preferred by Beijing. Over the years, TikTok has stated that neither has happened, it added.

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come…)