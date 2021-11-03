TikTok parent’s founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman

Mr. Zhang’s resignation came as part of a broader realignment of ByteDance’s management and business units. In one of his first major moves as CEO, Mr. Liang said this week that he would restructure the company into six different business units. He also said Shou Zi Chew would step aside from his role as ByteDance’s chief financial officer to focus solely on his role as TikTok’s CEO. The announcements were made in an internal staff memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.