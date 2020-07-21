Home >Companies >News >TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in US over next 3 years

Short-form video sharing app TikTok is planning to add about 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, owned by China's ByteDance, is also considering London among other locations for setting up its headquarters. TikTok now has about 1,400 employees in the United States, up from less than 500 in January this year, it said.

News website Axios reported the news first.

TikTok has been seen to distance itself from Beijing after a US national security panel's inquiry into the safety of the personal data it handles, Reuters reported last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone (REUTERS)

Pakistan warns TikTok video service, blocks Bigo Live app

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST
A file photo of Piyush Goyal (Photo: Mint)

India, US closing in on a trade deal: Piyush Goyal

1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
Photo: HT

Despite job, business losses, some pivot to new opportunity during covid-19

5 min read . 04:58 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout