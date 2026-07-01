TikTok plans to cut nearly 300 more jobs at its European hub in Dublin; some at-risk staff may be redeployed

TikTok is considering cutting around 300 jobs at its European hub in Dublin as part of a proposed restructuring of its operations. The move comes nearly a year after the social media giant carried out a similar round of layoffs at the same hub.

Advertisement

The proposed job cuts could affect the ByteDance-owned company's AI data service and operations team in the location, with some quality quality assurance activities likely to be consolidated into other regional hubs, Bloomberg News reported, citing an email to staff on Wednesday,

Affected staff may be redeployed A spokesperson for TikTok told the news agency that some employees whose roles are at risk will be offered alternative positions within the company. The planned restructuring is also expected to create new roles, resulting in an overall headcount reduction of about 300 jobs.

Also Read | Salesforce lays off Mulesoft staff even as AI revenue crosses $1 bn

“We are exploring a reorganization to strengthen our global operating model for trust and safety, including proposals to evolve the way we work to ensure teams remain scalable and agile,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

TikTok previously informed the government in March 2025 that it planned to cut nearly 300 workers in Dublin, representing about 10% of its workforce in that location, the Irish Times reported at the time.

Dublin serves as TikTok's European hub for trust and safety operations, including content moderation and data protection.

Why is TikTok laying off staff? Dublin, a major European hub for foreign technology companies such as TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., has been hit hard by job cuts in recent years as firms restructure to prioritise investments in artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, Meta also announced another round of layoffs in Ireland, affecting around 20% of its local workforce, double the company's 10% global average, the news agency reported.

Advertisement

Layoffs rise as companies bet big on AI The tech industry's wave of layoffs shows no signs of slowing. More than one lakh technology jobs have already been cut in 2026, making it another difficult year for workers across the global tech sector.

Companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Cisco, PayPal, and Cloudflare are reducing their workforce while simultaneously investing more money toward artificial intelligence advancement, automation, and data centre expansion.

AI and automation have emerged as the primary drivers behind these layoffs. Many companies have directly linked job cuts to AI’s growing role in areas such as coding, customer support, content creation, quality assurance, data entry, and mid-level management. At the same time, many firms are shifting investments toward AI infrastructure, model development, and emerging roles, while scaling back staffing in other functions.

Advertisement

So far in 2026, there have been 423 layoffs at tech companies with 158,249 people impacted (879 people per day). In 2025, there were 783 layoffs at tech companies w/ 245,953 people impacted (674 people per day), according to a report by Trueup.