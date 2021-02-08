TikTok plans US e-commerce expansion with new features: report

TikTok is planning an aggressive expansion into e-commerce in the U.S., the Financial Times reported, citing people who have seen the social media app’s plans for new features it will introduce this year.

Among features to be introduced is a tool that allows TikTok’s most popular users share links to products and automatically earn commissions on sales. TikTok is also rolling out “live-streamed" shopping, a mobile phone version of television shopping channels, where users can buy goods with a few taps.

TikTok declined to comment to the newspaper.





