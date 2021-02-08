Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >TikTok plans US e-commerce expansion with new features: report
AP Photo

TikTok plans US e-commerce expansion with new features: report

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Bloomberg

Among features to be introduced is a tool that allows TikTok’s most popular users share links to products and automatically earn commissions on sales

TikTok is planning an aggressive expansion into e-commerce in the U.S., the Financial Times reported, citing people who have seen the social media app’s plans for new features it will introduce this year.

TikTok is planning an aggressive expansion into e-commerce in the U.S., the Financial Times reported, citing people who have seen the social media app’s plans for new features it will introduce this year.

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also Read | Scarcity on high seas hurting India’s exports

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Among features to be introduced is a tool that allows TikTok’s most popular users share links to products and automatically earn commissions on sales. TikTok is also rolling out “live-streamed" shopping, a mobile phone version of television shopping channels, where users can buy goods with a few taps.

TikTok declined to comment to the newspaper.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.