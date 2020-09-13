TikTok’s new boss takes over a very hot seat

TikTok has said Beijing has never asked for its user data, nor would the company provide it if asked. Mr. Mayer helped the company push forward plans to change its corporate structure and help it address a continuing national-security review by the US. Then, within a matter of days in late July and early August, Microsoft Corp. said it was in talks to buy TikTok’s US operations, and President Trump issued an executive order that would ban the app in the US if it doesn’t find an American buyer by mid-September.