TikTok sale deadline hits with ByteDance desperate for time

But the Nov. 12 deadline to finalize a sale is still intact, and poses a significant threat to ByteDance, one of the world’s most valuable private companies. TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world -- with more than 100 million U.S. users -- and is also ByteDance’s most important service outside of China. The company and its investors are desperate to finish a deal to avoid a ban in what has been a very valuable market for other social media apps, like Facebook Inc.’s Instagram and Snap Inc.’s Snapchat.