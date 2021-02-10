TikTok sale to Oracle, Walmart is shelved as Biden reviews security

TikTok sale to Oracle, Walmart is shelved as Biden reviews security6 min read . 07:13 PM IST
Trump-driven deal had languished as video-sharing app’s Chinese owner mounted successful legal challenges
A US plan to force the sale of TikTok’s American operations to a group including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. has been shelved indefinitely, people familiar with the situation said, as President Biden undertakes a broad review of his predecessor’s efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies.
The TikTok deal—which had been driven by then-President Donald Trump—has languished since last fall in the midst of successful legal challenges to the US. government’s effort by TikTok’s owner, China’s ByteDance Ltd.
