TikTok sues to block US ban
SummaryThe Chinese-controlled app claims new federal law violates First Amendment and unlawfully singles out the company for punishment.
TikTok said it filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of a new law that requires a sale or ban of the popular social-media app, setting up a court showdown over national security and free speech in the age of global information wars.
