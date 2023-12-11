TikTok to invest $1.5 billion in Indonesia shop pact with GoTo
ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok agreed to invest $1.5 billion in a joint venture with Indonesia’s GoTo Group, part of a pact that lets the Chinese company restart its shopping app in its biggest online-retail market.
