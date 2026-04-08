TikTok plans second billion-dollar data centre in Finland in move to store European user data locally

TikTok intends to allocate one billion euros ($1.16 billion) toward constructing a second data centre in Finland within the next year, reinforcing its strategy to store European user data locally, reported Reuters, citing executives.

The move follows parent company ByteDance successfully averting a US ban in January regarding data security, while European regulators simultaneously intensify scrutiny on social media platforms concerning child safety and addictive algorithmic designs.

The short-form video company detailed this new 1 billion euro expenditure for a facility in Lahti, southern Finland, featuring an initial 50-megawatt (MW) capacity with a scalable ceiling of 128 MW.

The investment is part of the company's "12 billion (euro) European data sovereignty initiative delivering industry-leading protections for the data of over 200 million European users," TikTok told Reuters.

Finland has emerged as a premier hub for data infrastructure, attracting giants like Microsoft and Google seeking reduced energy overheads and environmental sustainability. The nation offers a cold climate, affordable carbon-neutral power, and a reliable, pro-business regulatory framework within the European Union.

However, TikTok’s initial Finnish expansion sparked political friction after being disclosed by Reuters last April. Although the defence ministry sanctioned the 2024 investment, lawmakers were reportedly left in the dark.

Former Economic Affairs Minister Wille Rydman previously urged a "reconsideration" of the initiative, citing national security anxieties and a perceived lack of transparency regarding the company’s regional roadmap.

"At the very least, I would hope that this property development company would reconsider once more whether it really wants TikTok as its tenant," Rydman told Finland's public broadcaster Yle, referring to TikTok's local partner.

TikTok said that its European data is presently managed under rigorous security protocols across facilities in Norway, Ireland, and the United States. Its primary Finnish hub in Kouvola is slated for completion later this year, while the Lahti site is projected to be functional by 2027. The mayor of Lahti expressed strong support for the recent investment announcement.

"In the context of Lahti, the investment is substantial. We are pleased that a main tenant agreement has been signed and that the project is progressing as planned," Lahti Mayor Niko Kyynarainen said in a statement.

TikTok ad leader Khartoon Weiss to step down TikTok’s advertising lead, Khartoon Weiss, is exiting the platform, marking the latest in a series of high-profile American executive departures over the past 12 months.

The company announced on Tuesday that Weiss is leaving to explore a new professional opportunity.

During her tenure of nearly six years, she primarily directed TikTok’s global brands and agency partnerships within the North American market.

Her exit follows other notable resignations, including global head of creators Kim Farrell, who departed earlier this year after a six-year stint, and Blake Chandlee, who left in 2025 following six years as the head of advertising and marketing. Last year also saw the departure of public policy executive Michael Beckerman, a central figure in TikTok’s legal defense against a US ban, alongside music lead Ole Obermann.