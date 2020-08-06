TikTok to spend $500 million on first EU data center in Ireland

Beijing-based parent company ByteDance Ltd., the world’s most valuable startup, has been working to distance its domestic Chinese operations from TikTok in order to appease overseas regulators. It has been accused by U.S. legislators and the Trump administration of hoovering up user data and thus creating a national security risk, and it is currently facing a six-week deadline to conclude a deal with Microsoft Corp. or another American company for the sale of its U.S. operations. It presently stores international user data on servers in the U.S. and Singapore.