Chinese social media app TikTok lost almost half of its unique users to Indian competitors such as Mitron, Roposo, Sharechat and Chingari within just 48 hours after the Indian government placed a blanket ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps. Yet, user-level engagement among Indian social media apps is yet to catch up with TikTok's engagement levels, according to data by research firm KalaGato Pte Ltd.