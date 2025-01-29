TikTok wants Western consumers to shop like the Chinese
The Economist 4 min read 29 Jan 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Summary
- It still has some convincing to do
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As the end of the year draws closer, shopping season is in full swing. On Black Friday, November 29th, retailers will offer steep discounts to lure customers. Some sales started weeks ago. Soon will come the mad dash for Christmas gifts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less