TikTok wants Western consumers to shop like the Chinese

Big brands have also been wary. Plenty have embraced social media as a place to advertise their products, often with the help of influencers. And some, including Puma, a sportswear brand, and L’Oréal, a beauty giant, have begun to sell through TikTok Shop. Jack Timpany, a marketing executive at L’Oréal, says that it is a useful way to get new products in front of consumers. “It’s pretty hard to do that on your traditional e-commerce channels where you’re limited by what people put in the search bar," he says. “It’s all about discovery," says Jan Wilk, head of operations for TikTok Shop in Britain.