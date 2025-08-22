Subscribe

TikTok website back in India after 5 years! App still unavailable

In a positive sign for fans, the website of the short video app is accessible for some users, sparking speculations about a possible return of TikTok in India.

Published22 Aug 2025, 05:33 PM IST
TikTok back in India
TikTok back in India(REUTERS)

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing platform that was banned in India five years ago, seems to make a comeback in India.

TikTok had been banned in India since June 2020 by the government citing security concerns.

TikTok website back online in India
However, the TikTok app was still unavailable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TikTok app is still not available in India

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
