TikTok website back in India after 5 years! App still unavailable

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing platform that was banned in India five years ago, seems to make a comeback in India.

Advertisement

In a positive sign for fans, the website of the short video app is accessible for some users, sparking speculations about a possible return of TikTok in India.

TikTok had been banned in India since June 2020 by the government citing security concerns.

TikTok website back online in India

Advertisement

However, the TikTok app was still unavailable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TikTok app is still not available in India