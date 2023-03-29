Tilaknagar Industries picks up minority stake in Samsara gin maker

Tilaknagar Industries picks up minority stake in Samsara gin maker1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:02 PM IST
The company has considered and agreed to invest in two tranches an aggregate sum of ₹9.75 crore in the securities of Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited through a combination of equity and compulsory convertible preference shares
New Delhi: Alcoholic beverages company Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., on Wednesday said it will invest ₹9.75 crore in Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited that markets craft gin under the Samsara brand. Post the investment, the company shall hold 10% of the issued and paid up share capital in SSLPL on a fully diluted basis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×